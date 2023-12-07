Future College Football Playoff bowls and locations for 2025 and 2026

The College Football Playoff is about to triple.

The 2023 season marks the final four-team CFP – and it’s a controversial one. No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama will compete for the national title as undefeated Florida State and two-time defending national champion Georgia just missed the cut. Michigan and Alabama will face off in the Rose Bowl before Texas and Washington square off in the Sugar Bowl. The winners of those games will then meet at NRG Stadium in Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Instead of No. 5 and No. 6 on the outside looking in next year, they will be in the thick of the playoff.

A 12-team College Football Playoff will take place for the first time in 2024. Along with eight additional teams, it will offer a new format with a chance to give some teams postseason matchups at their home stadiums.

Nos. 1-4 will get first-round byes under the new playoff format, while Nos. 5-12 will compete in the opening round. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played as bowl games with two teams left standing for the CFP National Championship.

What will the new College Football Playoff look like, and where will the games be played? Here is a look at the schedule and locations for the 2024 and 2025 College Football Playoffs.

2024 College Football Playoff schedule

First round: Dec. 20-21

First round games will take place at the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded team.

Quarterfinals: Dec. 31-Jan. 1

The Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls will serve as College Football Playoff Quarterfinals for the 2024 season.

Fiesta Bowl: Dec. 31, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Peach Bowl: Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Semifinals: Jan. 9-10

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will be the CFP Semifinals for the 2024 season.

Orange Bowl: Jan. 9, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cotton Bowl: Jan. 10, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

College Football Playoff National Championship: Jan. 20

The CFP National Championship will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

2025 College Football Playoff schedule

First round: Dec. 19-20

Again, higher-seeded teams will have home-field advantage in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Quarterfinals: Dec. 31-Jan. 1

The Cotton, Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls will serve as the CFP Quarterfinals.

Cotton Bowl: Dec. 31, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl: Jan. 1, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Semifinals: Jan. 8-9

The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will be the CFP Semifinals for the 2025 season.

Fiesta Bowl: Jan. 8, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Peach Bowl: Jan. 9, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Jan. 19

The CFP National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.