Here are the four Heisman Trophy finalists in 2023 

Good luck deciding who will win the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

The final four finalists all had tremendous individual campaigns for their respective programs, but only one will come away the winner.

Here are the four finalists, as announced on Monday:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Daniels led the Tigers to a 9-3 record while posting some video-game-like numbers through both the run and pass games. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four picks on a 72.2% completion percentage. He also rushed for 1,134 yards on 135 carries for 10 yards, good for 8.4 yards per carry, which included an 85-yarder. He was also the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and rush for at least 200 yards in the same game.

Harrison Jr., son of former star NFL wideout Marvin Harrison, is the only non-QB from the pack. In his third year with Ohio State, the youngster logged 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver will be a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix led Oregon to an 11-2 record, just shy of the College Football Playoff. He did so while throwing for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and three picks while completing 77.2% of his passes. The fifth-year QB also ran for 228 yards on 53 carries for six touchdowns.

Penix Jr. caught the NCAA spectrum by storm, pioneering the Huskies' 13-0 record that got them into the College Football Playoff as a No. 2 seed in a historic season. Penix Jr. threw for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine picks on a 65.9% completion rate. The sixth-year QB will also be one to watch high in the 2024 NFL Draft given his 6-foot-3, 213-pound frame and ability to read the game.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

USC star Caleb Williams won the award in 2022, but he was not a finalist this time.