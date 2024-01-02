Here's how much tickets for Michigan-Washington national title game cost

It will be a battle of unbeatens on the national championship stage.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies emerged victorious in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff to keep their perfect seasons alive. Michigan rallied for a thrilling overtime win over No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, while Washington held off No. 3 Texas for a dramatic Sugar Bowl victory.

But only one of Michigan or Washington will finish with an unblemished 15-0 record as the two programs are set for an epic national title game showdown. Michigan is seeking to win its first national championship since 1997, while Washington is looking to end a national title drought that dates back to 1991.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So how much does it cost to attend the CFP final at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas?

How much do Michigan vs. Washington national championship tickets cost?

Tickets on the secondary market for the Michigan-Washington championship cost a pretty penny.

The cheapest tickets on TickPick as of Tuesday night are listed for a whopping $1,207 each all-in, and they are for seats located on the 600 level -- the uppermost level at NRG Stadium. The lowest-priced tickets on SeatGeek, meanwhile, are 600-level seats that cost $1,287 each, including fees.

The all-in cost of seats on the 100 level ranges from $1,949 to $53,475 on TickPick.

The Michigan Wolverines took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime to win the 2024 Rose Bowl and advance to the national championship.