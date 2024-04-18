NFL prospect AJ Simon dies one week before the draft

College football player Amitral “AJ” Simon died just one week before potentially realizing his pro-ball dreams, his former university announced Wednesday.

Simon, 25, transferred to the University of Albany where he played as a defensive lineman with the Great Danes for the 2022-2023 season. The school said in a statement on social media that Simon will be "profoundly missed."

"AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout this time at UAlbany," the school said."He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

We love you, 8 💜 pic.twitter.com/OhpBlPXvmr — UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024

Simon was eligible for next week's NFL Draft and, according to NBC Sports, had made a recent visit to New England.

He announced his decision to enter the draft in December, once his time on the team ended. He described his collegiate career as a Great Dane as "pivotal" in shaping his path to the NFL Draft, making him into a better person both on and off the field.

"I am thrilled to represent the University of Albany as I take this next step in my football career," he wrote. "Sad that it's over, but grateful that it happened. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2024 NFL Draft."

Simon was one of the players named in February by the Coastal Athletic Association as one of the student-athletes who made the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, which requires students to keep at least a 3.0 grade-point average.

On the field, Simon impressed with 12.5 sacks and more than 20 tackles last season, NBC Sports reported.

Albany head coach Greg Gattuso described his two years coaching Simon as "joyous" in a post on X following news of the player's death.

"My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family," Gattuso wrote. "I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."

