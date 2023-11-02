Opossum goes viral after being removed from field at TCU-Texas Tech football game

An opossum is detained by animal control during the Texas Tech game against TCU, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

A matchup between the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders featured a surprise appearance from an opossum.

Following the first quarter of Thursday night's TCU-Texas Tech football game, an opossum ran onto the field at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

After eventually being caught, the opossum went viral for showing an apparent displeasure over being removed from the field.

The animal became an instant sensation on social media as college football fans couldn't get enough of the scene.

Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec even went over the greet the opossum.

The animal may have been a good-luck charm for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders defeated TCU 35-28 to snap a two-game losing streak.