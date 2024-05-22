How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge: Tee times, broadcast info, favorites

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot during the PGA Championship, May 18, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

And now for the follow-up to the PGA Championship.

The PGA tour comes to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge just days after a dramatic major tournament that included a record performance by winner Xander Schauffele and a "hectic" weekend for the world's top-ranked golfer and Dallas-resident Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler, who finished tied for eighth at the PGA Championship following his arrest prior to the second round on Friday, will be back in action in his hometown when the Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Thursday.

Victory has eluded Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge, missing out on a playoff by one stroke in last year's tournament to finish tied for third, and finishing as runner-up the year prior after falling in a playoff to Sam Burns.

Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler was booked into a Kentucky jail Friday morning and is facing multiple charges after being detained by police on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville.

Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, enters as this year's favorite in a field that also includes Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Dallas native and former tournament champion Jordan Spieth.

Here's everything you need to know about the Charles Schwab Challenge:

When is the Charles Schwab Challenge?

The Charles Schwab Challenge is from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26.

Where is the Charles Schwab Challenge?

The Charles Schwab Challenge is held at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. It's been the site of the event for 78 years, making it the longest-running PGA Tour tournament at the same venue.

The par-70 course will play a little different this time around following an extensive renovation that includes fresh grass, new bunkers and revamped greens.

What channel is the Charles Schwab Challenge on?

Coverage of the first round on Thursday and the second round on Friday will air on the Golf Channel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

The third round on Saturday and final round on Sunday will air on Golf Channel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

How to stream the Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge can be streamed on Peacock and Paramount+.

Peacock will stream Golf Channel's coverage all four rounds. Paramount+ will carry the CBS broadcast.

What are the Charles Schwab Challenge tee times?

Here are the tee times (ET) for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday morning.

First Tee

8:00 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton

8:11 a.m. – Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young

8:22 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu

8:33 a.m. – Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun

8:44 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

8:55 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd

9:06 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English

9:17 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley

9:28 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:39 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger

9:50 a.m. – Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block

12:50 p.m. – Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

1:01 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid

1:12 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Carl Yuan

1:23 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

1:34 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth

1:45 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley

1:56 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

2:07 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg

2:18 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor

2:29 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo

2:40 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes

Tenth Tee

8:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim

8:11 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens

8:22 a.m. – Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

8:33 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston

8:44 a.m. – Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

8:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott

9:06 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka

9:17 a.m. – Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall

9:28 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky

9:39 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer

9:50 a.m. – Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody

12:50 p.m. – Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren

1:01 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith

1:12 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander

1:23 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

1:34 p.m. – Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im

1:45 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nico Echvarria, Brandt Snedker

1:56 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

2:07 p.m. – Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu

2:18 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers

2:29 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman

2:40 p.m. – Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney

Who won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Emiliano Grillo won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating Adam Schenk in a playoff after both finished at 8-under 272. Grillo made a five-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to capture his second career PGA Tour victory.

Grillo will look to become the first repeat champion at the tournament since Ben Hogan in 1953.

One of the kickoff events for the 78th Charles Schwab Challenge this week is the Executive Women's Day luncheon hosted by tennis legend Martina Navratilova as the keynote speaker.