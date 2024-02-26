5 Chicago sports updates for Feb. 26: Chris Chelios' ceremony, Patrick Kane's OT-winner, more

It was quite the weekend in Chicago sports, capped off by an unbelievable game at the United Center between the Blackhawks and Red Wings.

It was a jam-packed Sunday, including Chris Chelios' jersey retirement and Patrick Kane's return to the UC.

Let's get right into it. Here are five updates from the weekend.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Patrick Kane OT-winner

You can't make this stuff up.

After a game-tying score from former Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat, the rivals went to overtime. There, another former Blackhawk --- Patrick Kane --- who was making his first return to Chicago as a visitor, scored the overtime-winning goal.

It was classic Showtime. And he earned several, massive standing ovations from the crowd throughout the hectic evening, too.

MORE: Storybook for Showtime: Patrick Kane caps memorable Chicago return with OT winner against Blackhawks

Chris Chelios' No. 7 retired

Before Kane stole the show, the day was about Chris Chelios and the Blackhawks retiring his No. 7 jersey.

Chelios made an exceptional speech, telling wild stories and thanking several people in a poignant moment. Big names like Eddie Vedder, Dennis Rodman and Theo Epstein were present for the moment.

In the end, Chelios and his family got to watch his No. 7 rise into the rafters.

MORE: Chris Chelios, family admires his No. 7 jersey rise to the United Center rafters

Bellinger is back

After a long-awaited offseason, the Cubs finally inked their center fielder, Cody Bellinger, back to the tune of a three-year deal worth $80 million.

Bellinger and the Cubs had long been negotiating a new contract for the NL Comeback Player of the Year. Finally, they got it done just as Spring Training got underway.

What does the move say about the Cubs front office?

MORE: Opinion: Cubs' Cody Bellinger contract a strong validation of Hoyer's approach

Mock Draft

A month away from the 2024 NFL draft, and we're still prognosticating.

In this edition of a five-round mock trade for the Bears, Ryan Poles trades down the No. 9 pick and still gets a blue-chip receiver in the first round.

How does this draft unfold for the Bears?

MORE: Bears trade back in first round in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

Patrick Williams' situation

Now out for the rest of the season, Patrick Williams and the Bulls will soon reach a crossroads, as Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He hopes to be back on the court in July as part of his rehabilitation process following his upcoming left foot surgery. Coincidentally, July 1 is the starting mark for the NBA's free-agent period.

How is Williams feeling about the offseason? Does he want to stay in Chicago?

MORE: Bulls' Patrick Williams on upcoming restricted free agency: ‘I love it here'