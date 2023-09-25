Bill Belichick weighs in on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance rumors

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance rumors are all that anyone is talking about after Swift attended Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Even Bill Belichick, not normally known for getting involved in celebrity gossip, is now weighing in.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday, the New England Patriots head coach was asked by co-host Courtney Cox about his thoughts on the new "it" couple.

"Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," Belichick quipped.

This isn't the first time Belichick has talked about Swift during one of his Monday morning interviews. Over the summer he revealed that he attended her now-famous rain show at Gillette Stadium.

“It was pretty impressive. She’s tough man, she just stood out there and played right through it,” he said.

Belichick said that while he enjoyed the performance, he's usually more a Bruce Springsteen or Bon Jovi guy, and wouldn't consider himself an "official" Swiftie.

The Swift-Kelce romance was the story of the day on Sunday after the 12-time Grammy Award winner sat in a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother, during Sunday's Chiefs-Bears game.

Swift seemed to be enjoying her time, as she was seen laughing and joking with the famous NFL mom and even celebrating when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

Speculation of Swift and Kelce romance dates back to the summer, when the star tight end enjoyed Swift's concert in Kansas City -- and apparently failed in his attempts to get her his phone number.

As the NFL season inched closer, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason spoke about the relationship on their podcast. The Philadelphia Eagles' center later said he thought that the romance rumors were "100% true," though the younger Kelce failed to confirm anything this week.

The duo was even caught on video leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the Chiefs' 41-10 win.