Brittany Mahomes named 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie: ‘I'm truly just so humbled'

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

The entrepreneur and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, the magazine announced Feb. 8.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes, 28, told the publication. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

She added that she is “truly just so humbled and still in disbelief” about the chance to appear in the iconic issue.

“As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in (the SI Swimsuit Issue),” she said. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Mahomes took to the beach in Belize to pose for photos for the 60th-anniversary edition of the swimsuit issue, which comes out in May.

Taylor Swift didn't let the freezing temperatures stop her from cheering on her man Travis Kelce.

In addition to being a fitness entrepreneur and personal trainer, Mahomes co-owns the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team.

She also previously played pro soccer for UMF Afturelding in Iceland, and said she was inspired by all the athletes who have appeared in Sports Illustrated.

“I think of all the incredible athletes I’ve grown up watching over the years,” she said.

“Just seeing elite athletes go out of their comfort zone (and pose for the magazine) is so inspiring!”

Alex Morgan, Sue Bird and Ronda Rousey are among the athletes who have appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the past.

Plenty of fans congratulated Mahomes in the comments when she revealed her big news on Instagram — including Randi Mahomes, the mother of her NFL star husband.

“Holy moly that rocks!!! Go girl,” her mother-in-law commented on her post.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are high school sweethearts and have been married since 2022. They share a daughter, Sterling Skye, who turns 3 on Feb. 20, and a 1-year-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

The soccer team owner is often spotted cheering on her husband at Chiefs games — and over the past few months, she’s been joined by Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It looks like Mahomes and Swift have quickly become friends. Fans noticed them (possibly) wearing matching jewelry at one game, and they showed off an elaborate BFF handshake at another game.

Brittany Mahomes dishes on leading the battle against childhood allergies with AUVI-Q, after her son suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts.

They also posed together following the Chiefs’ AFC championship game victory, which secured the team a spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Mahomes defended Swift from those criticizing the singer as a distraction at NFL games. In her Instagram story earlier this month, she shared a Yahoo! Sports post that quoted commentator Charles Barkley.

“If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined (football), you’re just a loser,” Barkley's quote read.

Mahomes wrote underneath the quote, "Let. Them. Know."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: