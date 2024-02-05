Trending
Spring Training

Check out the Cubs, White Sox official 2024 spring training caps

By Tori Rubinstein

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Major League Baseball has officially released the 2024 New Era spring training caps for all 30 teams.

The Cubs' hat is powder blue with a royal blue brim to match the walking bear logo. The White Sox will be sporting a light gray cap with their current primary logo in black embroidery.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Both the Cubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 14. The full squads for each team will arrive on Feb. 19. Here is the full schedule for each team's report date, along with other key spring training dates.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Spring TrainingMLB News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us