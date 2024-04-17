Tickets for the Chicago Red Stars' first-ever game at Wrigley Field go on sale Wednesday, according to an announcement.

According to the team, it will be the first time in more than 80 years that the Friendly Confines have hosted a women's pro game.

Wrigley Field hasn’t hosted a women’s pro game in 81 years. On June 8th, the Chicago Red Stars are changing that with the first NWSL match at the Friendly Confines.



Get ready for a whole new type of ballgame. Secure your seat to make history #WithTheStars TOMORROW at 10 am CT! https://t.co/lIQdr3UQox — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 16, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss,” Chicago Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said in an announcement. “On behalf of the Red Stars, I’d like to thank the Cubs for inviting us to Wrigley Field and giving these elite athletes the stage they deserve. We look forward to representing our great city and showing Chicago fans and the country how talented this club is and the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and in Chicago’s backyard.”

The match, against Bay FC, takes place at 6:30 p.m. June 8. Presale tickets went on sale April 11. The general public on sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Chicago Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview. Prior to that, the club played at Benedictine University in Lisle from 2013 to 2015, the team said.