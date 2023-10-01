How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty in 2023 WNBA Finals

It's a repeat bid vs. a first ever quest in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

The Las Vegas Aces will play the New York Liberty in a matchup of two teams stacked with talent.

The top-seeded Aces are led by the quadruplet of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, with Wilson being the 2022 league MVP.

On the other end, No. 2 seed New York is anchored by 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Betnijah Laney and Courtney Vandersloot.

So, which elite team will come out on top? Here's what to know for the 2023 WNBA Finals:

When does the 2023 WNBA Finals start?

Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals is set for Sunday, Oct. 8.

What is the schedule for the 2023 WNBA Finals?

Here's the schedule for the best-of-five series:

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC) in Las Vegas

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) in Las Vegas

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC) in New York

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) in New York*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 20 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) in Las Vegas*

*Games 4 and 5 if necessary

How to watch the 2023 WNBA Finals

All games will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. Games 1 and 3 will air on ABC while Games 2, 4 and 5 will be on ESPN, with the last two if necessary.

They will also be available to live stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

How many WNBA titles do the Las Vegas Aces have?

The Aces have won one title in franchise history, which came in 2022. They relocated to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2018.

How many WNBA titles does the New York Liberty have?

The Liberty have never won the WNBA title since being founded in 1997. They have lost all four finals appearances, the last coming in 2002.