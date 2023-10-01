North Side bar covers customers' tabs as Bears fall to Broncos in fourth straight loss

The Chicago Bears losing streak continued on Sunday as the team blew a 21-point lead in a disastrous defeat against the Denver Broncos. But it wasn't all bad for fans - at least those who gathered at one North Side bar.

The owner of Claddagh Ring Pub, 2306 W. Foster Ave. in Lincoln Square, promised a Bears win or free drinks for all.

"We’re hoping they win but we’re also hoping they lose, just in case so, we may have a free bar tab," one customer, Phillip Rodriguez, said prior to the game ending.

In those final few seconds, fans no longer cheered for the team, but for free beers.

"I saved like 40 bucks at least, but I really wanted the Bears to win," customer Hilda Chan said.

Bar owner Kris Jackson decided he needed to give people a reason to spend the beautiful day indoors, so he vowed to pick up everyone's bar tab -- if the team lost.

Though he's now out a good chunk of change, Jackson said the promotion did exactly what it was designed to.

"Small bar, small local neighborhood, but we’re really getting a lot of good press so I really do appreciate it," he said.

And fans appreciated the incentive, too. For many, it made the team's fourth straight loss a little easier.

"Emotions are everywhere – it was so close," customer Andres Castro said. "A lot of fun though, definitely wanted a win but we got free drinks.

While the promotion was one time only, Jackson said he just might bring it back in the future.