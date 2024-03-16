Social media reacts to Justin Fields' trade with roasts, criticisms and more

Find the latest coverage on Justin Fields' trade from NBC Sports Chicago here.
As the Justin Fields era came to an end on Saturday, Chicago Bears fans had a number of emotions.
And many didn't hold back.
The team announced late Saturday evening that it had traded the quarterback in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could potentially become a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.
Here's a sample of the many reactions on social media, from those of frustration and appreciation to some lighthearted takes.