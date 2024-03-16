Social media reacts to Justin Fields' trade with roasts, criticisms and more

Find the latest coverage on Justin Fields' trade from NBC Sports Chicago here.

As the Justin Fields era came to an end on Saturday, Chicago Bears fans had a number of emotions.

And many didn't hold back.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The team announced late Saturday evening that it had traded the quarterback in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that could potentially become a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Here's a sample of the many reactions on social media, from those of frustration and appreciation to some lighthearted takes.

Poles said he wanted to do right by Justin Fields, and I believe he did. He sent him to an organization that would develop him correctly with Russell Wilson for him to study under. That's awesome for Justin.



Poles just didn't do right by the Bears, and that's really what sucks… — Vernest "Quick" Brown, Jr. (@BAllenII) March 17, 2024

Ain’t no way … I think this is a bad trade overall but it’s an even worst trade for Justin Fields he will clearly be Russell Wilson back up smh bro deserved better then that. https://t.co/L2eO4Ea7Xt — Young Phresh (@Imstr8phresh) March 17, 2024

the Steelers QB room with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson:pic.twitter.com/7wTeiBSgSJ — Kevin Tompkins (@ktompkinsii) March 16, 2024

Russell Wilson to Kenny Pickett: “sorry bro, they told me I’ll be the starter”



Russell Wilson after Steelers trade for Justin Fields: pic.twitter.com/koaQTZ9qGr — Saul Goodman (@SoCalNiners) March 16, 2024

My closet is a graveyard for Chicago Bears QB jerseys. pic.twitter.com/yXmHF6sZAf — Tortured Poet Sad Bunny aka Not Nick Foligno 🇵🇷 (@ElJefeGoldblum) March 16, 2024

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields fighting for the starting QB spot pic.twitter.com/BivHR1Rw52 — 𝘿𝙤𝙢🧸 (@BakersBetter) March 16, 2024

#Steelers stole Justin Fields from the #Bears! Thus is what happens when you hold for too long https://t.co/wUsbVb4MTc — MaximusTitanFan (@MaximusTitanFan) March 17, 2024

no way they traded bro for a literal bag of chips — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 16, 2024

The front office made this decision simply out of self preservation… they had one year if Fields failed with the newly built O but two with a rookie. You did h1m wrong. — Best Dan Take (@BestDanTake) March 17, 2024

Guess the Bears weren’t “waiting for the medicals”… Justin Fields was gone. He wasn’t plan B, C, D, E, or F. #Bears — JDM (@bleacherstar) March 17, 2024