Browns' David Njoku posts photos of facial burns suffered in home accident

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku posted images on Wednesday revealing the facial burns he suffered in a recent household accident.

Njoku shared the photos on Instagram, writing "Legacy" as the caption of his post.

The former first-round pick sustained burns to his face and arm while lighting a fire pit at his home on Sept. 29, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Just two days later, Njoku played in Cleveland's Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, making six catches for 46 yards in a 28-3 loss. He arrived to the game wearing a mask.

Browns TE David Njoku, who suffered facial burns this weekend, arrives at Browns Stadium in a full on mask.



Njoku is expected to try to play.



“The way he played was unbelievable to me with what he went through," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. "Not just the pass game, the run game, he was the first guy picking his teammates up off the ground, it felt like every single play. He was a warrior. It was impressive to watch.”

Njoku, 27, announced earlier this week he was launching a merchandise line called "Withstand," with a share of the proceeds from each purchase set to be donated to the American Burn Association. The American Burn Association focuses on "promoting and supporting burn-related research, education, care, rehabilitation and prevention," according to its website.

“I understand firsthand how suddenly life can change due to a burn injury, and I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue," Njoku said in a release from the American Burn Association. "The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”

Coming off a bye week, Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from the burns. The Browns host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"It’s a serious injury. He’s working through it. He’s not ready yet to participate in practice," Stefanski told reporters. "We’ll see how this goes over the next couple of days.”

A seventh-year pro, Njoku has recorded 16 catches for 148 yards over four games this season.