Can Taylor Swift go from Japan to Vegas for Travis Kelce's Super Bowl 58 appearance?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 58 after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game.

But will Kelce's pop-star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, be at the game?

The 12-time Grammy winner is scheduled to restart her “Eras Tour” on Feb. 7 in Tokyo. She will play a total of four shows in the city, with the final show slotted for Feb. 10, the day before the Super Bowl.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Swift’s show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Japanese Standard Time on Feb. 10, or 1 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. After opening acts, Swift could take the stage at 8 p.m. JST, according to estimates.

With her sets running for roughly three hours, Swift could anticipate leaving the stage at 11 p.m. JST, which would be 6 a.m. Pacific time on Saturday in the U.S.

That would give her around 33 hours to get back for the kickoff of the Super Bowl, which will occur just before 3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas. A flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas takes roughly 12 and a half hours, giving her plenty of time to get back in time for the game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.