NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Justin Fields returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity at Halas Hall. The Bears listed him as doubtful, but left the door cracked for the third-year quarterback to return from his dislocated thumb Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans.

That door was shut as expected Sunday morning when the Bears made Fields inactive for the Week 9 contest at the Caesars Superdome.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will make his third career start.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said on the ESPN 1000 pregame show that there's a possibility Fields could return Thursday night when the Bears host the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.

The Bears will also be without two important defensive starters in New Orleans as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) and safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) were both ruled out Friday.

Jack Sanborn will take over as the starting MIKE linebacker in Edmunds' absence.

Second-year safety Elijah Hicks will start at strong safety alongside veteran Eddie Jackson who is making his return from a foot injury.

The Bears activated left tackle Braxton Jones off injured reserve on Saturday. He is active and expected to play Sunday in New Orleans.

Here's the full list of inactives:

