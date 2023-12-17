Bears-Browns inactives: DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker good to go for critical clash

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bears will once again be close to full strength Sunday when they face the Browns in Cleveland at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Wide receiver DJ Moore and safety Jaquan Brisker both were listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, but both key cogs will be in the lineup for a critical Week 15 clash.

Moore injured his ankle in the second half of the Bears' 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Moore said after the game that he was fine, and the Bears slowly ramped him up over the course of the week.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brisker tweaked his groin during Wednesday's practice and did not participate Thursday. The second-year safety returned to practice Friday and tested his groin out with safeties coach Andre Curtis before Sunday's game to get the go-ahead.

Brisker is coming off a 17-tackle performance against the Lions and has been a key part of the Bears' near-elite defensive effort over the past month.

The Bears will be without defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for the rest of the season. Ngakoue broke his ankle in the win over the Lions, and the Bears placed him on injured reserve on Monday.

With Ngakoue out, the Bears will bump DeMarcus Walker up to the No. 2 edge rusher role opposite Montez Sweat and will look to get solid rotational reps from Rasheem Green and Dominique Robinson, who is active for the first time since Week 7.

Here's the full list of the Bears inactive for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

On the other side, the Browns' league-leading defense is banged up and will be without safety Grant Delpit, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and safety Juan Thornhill.

The Browns are also down three of their starting offensive linemen. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., starting right tackle Jack Conklin, and rookie backup right tackle Dawand Jones are all out of the season. Center Ethan Pocic was ruled out for Sunday's game with a stinger.

Meanwhile, star cornerback Denzel Ward is active.

Here's the Browns' full list of inactive:

our inactives for today's game pic.twitter.com/LeWmHkvhS0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2023

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.