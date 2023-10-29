Bears-Chargers inactives: Eddie Jackson returns, Dominique Robinson healthy scratch

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After missing most of the last five games with a foot injury, veteran safety Eddie Jackson will return to action Sunday night when the Bears face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Jackson tried to return in Week 6, but he wasn't 100 percent and left the game after a handful of snaps. On Friday, Jackson said he is moving and cutting better and feels good.

Even though Jackson is active, head coach Matt Eberflus told ESPN 1000 that Elijah Hicks and Duron Harmon would be the starting safeties and Jackson would be an "insurance" player.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Second-year safety Jaquan Brisker is inactive due to an illness.

Starting center Lucas Patrick had a back injury pop up Sunday, but he is active and will play against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, second-year defensive end Dominique Robinson is a healthy scratch, with Khalil Kareem taking his spot on the gameday roster.

Running back Roschon Johnson cleared concussion protocol on Thursday and will likely split carries with D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans on Sunday.

Quarterback Justin Fields is inactive for the second straight Sunday due to the dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is improving, and the Bears will have a better update on his status going forward on Monday.

Offensive guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) are also inactive for the game against the Chargers. Davis suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Bears' Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Smith has mono and will be out for a few more weeks.

The Chargers will be without starting tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday night.

our inactives for #CHIvsLAC



Gerald Everett

Jaylinn Hawkins

Elijah Dotson

Zack Bailey

Alex Erickson

Christopher Hinton — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 29, 2023

Undrafted rookie quarterback will make his second career start Sunday and his first on the road. He will face a Chargers' defense that is fully healthy, with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James all good to go.