New Bears LB Amen Ogbongbemiga gives glowing scouting report on ‘dog' Keenan Allen

LAKE FOREST -- New Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga couldn't contain his excitement Thursday night when the news that stunned the NFL flashed across his phone.

Keenan Allen, whom Ogbongbemiga played with for three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, is coming to Chicago after the Bears sent L.A. a 2024 fourth-round pick for the six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver.

Allen will turn 32 in April, but Ogbongbemiga was adamant Friday during his introductory press conference at Halas Hall that the Bears are getting a guy still at the peak of his powers.

“Dog. All day. Got it every day," Ogbongbemiga said. "From Day 1 of training camp to Week 15 or wherever he stopped practicing. He gave it his all, and I’m looking at myself like, ‘The dude still got it.’ He got a lot of years in the tank. That’s what people don’t understand. They might look at his age and question him, but, nah, he’s got the juice. He’s going to bring some special moments to the city of Chicago. They are going to love him.

"I’m excited. I couldn’t hold my smile in when I saw the news. I was just so like, I couldn’t believe I’d be joining up with him again. It’s just one of those dudes you play with and you’re excited you play with and you want to be glad and you want to say that I played with Keenan Allen. He’s that type of player. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to get another opportunity with him.”

Ogbongbemiga understands the Bears could be breaking in a rookie quarterback this fall.

Justin Fields remains on the roster, but all current signs suggest the Bears will select USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in April's draft and move on from Fields.

If that's the case, Ogbongbemiga knows that Allen is the ideal receiver to give a young quarterback.

"He’s always open. It don’t matter who’s throwing him the ball. He’s gonna be open," Ogbongbemiga said. "So as long as the guy can get the ball to him, it doesn’t matter who it is. He’s going to find the void in the defense, whether you’re playing zone, he’s going to get … if you’re in man coverage, he’s gonna beat you in man.

"I think he’s the most quarterback-friendly guy, and that says a lot about him. I’m sure he’s going to be missed a lot back in L.A., but he’s a quarterback-friendly guy, and he’s gonna get a lot of targets and bring in a lot of receptions."

Ogbongbemiga also spent two seasons with tight end Gerald Everett, who signed a two-year contract with the Bears during free agency.

Everett is a move tight end who should become a vital weapon in the Bears' offense, regardless of who the starting quarterback is this fall.

"Dog. Man, I mean, juice," Ogbongbemiga said of Everett. He’s always going to get you some YAC. Gerald is one of a kind in his approach. But man, on game day, you love playing with Gerald because even when you’re down, even when things aren’t going your way, you just get him the ball, and Gerald’s going to get you some plays to get everybody fired up.

"He’s just that type of player that you really want to go to war with. I’m excited to get joined up with those two dudes. Absolute dogs. You just love watching them, and it’s exciting to be in Chicago with them."

Allen and Everett join a Bears' offense that already has star wide receiver DJ Moore, an ascending tight end in Cole Kmet, and newly-signed running back D'Andre Swift.

General manager Ryan Poles has completely remade the Bears' offense in one calendar year. With Allen and Everett in the fold, the offense is set up to provide Williams or Fields with everything required to elevate the Bears' passing attack from disjointed to deadly.

