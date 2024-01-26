Report: Bears to interview ex-Packers coordinator Joe Barry for DC job

Matt Eberflus and the Bears' search for a new defensive coordinator marches on, and a surprising candidate emerged Friday.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry will interview for a spot on the Bears' staff. NFL Media's Jane Slater later reported that Barry will interview for the defensive coordinator position after interviewing for a linebackers coach role with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Barry has spent the last three seasons as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator. He was let go after the Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.
Before that, Barry was the linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Sean McVay's staff.
Barry will be the fourth known candidate to interview for the position, joining Chris Harris, Terrell Williams, and Eric Washington.
Eberflus is still expected to call plays in 2024.