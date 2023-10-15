Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after dispiriting loss vs. Vikings

Never underestimate the mediocrity of the NFL.

Just when you thought the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles would cruise to 6-0 records Sunday, both laid eggs against undermanned teams.

The 49ers rolled into Cleveland and took an early 7-0 lead before getting stuck in neutral and falling to backup quarterback P.J. Walker. The Eagles, meanwhile, turned the ball over four times in a confounding loss to Zach Wilson and the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The undefeated counter is now at zero.

Elsewhere, the Bills avoided disaster against the Giants, the Bengals got back to .500, the Lions dismantled the Bucs, and the Bears’ rebuild path is about to enter an uncertain realm with quarterback Justin Fields suffering a hand injury in the loss to the Vikings.

Here’s where each team stands after Sunday’s Week 6 action.