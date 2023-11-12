Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after win vs. Panthers

The NFL never stops surprising. Just when the playoff picture starts to take shape, a presumed contender flops or a team that's on death's doorstep resuscitates its season.

Week 10 of the NFL season started with a rock fight between a bad team (the Bears) and the dregs of the league (the Panthers). The Bears won 16-13 in a win that was as much about the future as it was about the present.

Sunday's action started with the San Francisco 49ers reasserting themselves as a top-tier title contender with a demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval. Up in Baltimore, the Ravens rolled over the Cleveland Browns for three quarters before gagging it away in an epic meltdown that might cost them in a tight division race.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers were bullied by the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys pantsed the tanking Giants, and C.J. Stroud's very real MVP campaign took off with an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's where each team stands after Sunday's Week 10 action:

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1): Philadelphia has lost the Super Bowl, World Series, and Taylor Swift in the last year. That's a tough scene, but the Birds are in a good position to redeem the City of Brotherly Love if they can stay healthy. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): The Ravens, Bengals, and Jaguars all lost in Week 10. Even on the bye, Patrick Mahomes can't stop winning. San Francisco 49ers (6-3): The 49ers' defense looked like their defense again in a throttling of the red-hot Jaguars. Put the word out that the 49ers are back. Detroit Lions (7-2): Dan Campbell and the Lions might have single-handedly ended Brandon Staley's run with the Chargers. At least, Detroit's 41-point, 533-yard performance should be the final nail in his LA coffin. The Motor City Kitties are for real and are live to get the top seed in the NFC. Miami Dolphins (6-3): The Dolphins are plus-109 in their six wins against teams below .500. They are minus-49 in their three losses that came against above-500 teams. 'Fins are electric, but they need to show they can beat the cream of the crop to be taken seriously as a title contender. Baltimore Ravens (7-3): The Ravens have lost seven games with Lamar Jackson as their starter in the last two seasons. Per ESPN's win probability, they had at least a 75 percent chance to win in each of those games. That can't continue to be a trend in Charm City. Dallas Cowboys (6-3): Dallas has beaten the Giants (twice), the Jets, the Patriots, the Rams, and the Chargers. The Cowboys have lost to the Eagles, 49ers, and Cardinals. Not a sterling resume for a team that fancies itself a Super Bowl contender. Houston Texans (5-4): After beating the Bengals, there's no good argument for C.J. Stroud not to be in the thick of the MVP discussion. I'm buying all the Stroud-DeMeco Ryans stock. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4): A loss to a red-hot C.J. Stroud won't shake my faith in the Bengals. This is the third straight season they've started 5-4. I expect a similar finish as the last two. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3): Trevor Lawrence has more turnovers than touchdowns this season. The Jags need the "generational talent" to start playing like it if they want to reach their ceiling. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3): Pittsburgh has been outgained in every game this season, and yet, Mike Tomlin has them at 6-3. You can't fight fate. Cleveland Browns (6-3): Deshaun Watson went 14-for-14 for 139 yards and a touchdown in the second half of the Browns' comeback win over the Ravens. It's the best he has looked in a Browns uniform. I need to see more of that before I can elevate Cleveland from "Frisky Team With A Good Defense" to the "Legitimate Contender" category. It's a positive development, though. Buffalo Bills (5-4): I'm worried the Bills are broken beyond repair. At least for this season. Minnesota Vikings (6-4): The Vikings have won five games in a row, Josh Dobbs is playing out of his mind, and they are about to get Justin Jefferson back. Scrap the rebuild. What an unlikely turnaround in the Twin Cities. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5): I can't wait to hear how the Chargers' 41-38 loss to the Lions was Justin Herbert's fault. Seattle Seahawks (6-3): Boye Mafe is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. The second-year linebacker has now recorded a sack in seven consecutive games for the Seahawks. Another draft find for John Schneider and Pete Carroll. Indianapolis Colts (5-5): I don't know how the Colts are .500, but I know that playing Mac Jones on Sunday helped. Washington Commanders (4-6): Anyone who thinks Sam Howell isn't the guy in Washington hasn't been paying attention. The former Tar Heel can sling the rock. Washington is in a good rebuild position with their quarterback of the future already in place. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5): These rankings will only reflect my feelings on the Antonio Piece Raiders. It can't be overstated how much that locker room hated Josh McDaniels. New Orleans Saints (5-5): Are we sure Jameis Winston isn't a better quarterback than Derek Carr? Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5): Just like that, the Bucs are a half-game out of first place in the NFC South. If all things are equal, I'd rather watch Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans on Wild Card Weekend than Derek Carr and the bones of what Sean Payton left in New Orleans. New York Jets (4-5): Imagine being a member of the Jets' front office watching Josh Dobbs ball out while you publicly support Zach Wilson. Embarrassing way to flush a season with a championship defense down the drain. Denver Broncos (3-5): For all the jokes, Russell Wilson has been quietly playing some efficient football this season. He isn't the star he once was, but he and Sean Payton seem to found their groove halfway through Year 1 of their arranged marriage. Los Angeles Rams (3-6): Props to Sean McVay for doing a lot with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Puka Nacua, and not much else. The Rams compete for three quarters before the lack of talent catches up to them. Chicago Bears (3-7): There are a lot of bad teams in the NFL, and the Bears are undoubtedly one of them. But as we parse through the pack of bad, the Bears can at least tout a defense that is playing better and the expected return of Justin Fields. The arrow is pointing up … for now. Green Bay Packers (3-6): After three decades with a Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm, the Packers now find themselves in a place most franchises frequent all too often: Quarterback purgatory. Tennessee Titans (3-6): Will Levis has shown promise, but the rookie and his mayo coffee won't be a fix-all for Tennessee's broken roster. Arizona Cardinals (2-8): Ryan Poles and the Bears' brass might have been Kyler Murray's biggest fan Sunday. The Cardinals star quarterback returned and led Arizona to its second win of the season, leaving Carolina with the worst record in the NFL through 10 weeks. The Bears are in pole position for the No. 1 pick as we enter the home stretch. Atlanta Falcons (4-6): The Falcons were 4-3 and promptly lost to Will Levis, a fresh-off-the-plane Josh Dobbs, and the Cardinals. They are who we thought they were. New England Patriots (2-8): The Mac Jones redemption era as a 49ers backup will be a good story, but McCorkle's time in New England is over. The former first-round pick is a broken, defeated signal-caller, and Bill Belichick should wear most of the blame. New York Giants (2-8): Every snap Tommy Devito takes is a step closer to Caleb Williams or Drake Maye for the Giants. Not a bad consolation prize for a season from hell. Carolina Panthers (1-8): Can we relegate the Panthers? The number of football atrocities they committed on Thursday night demands an inquisition.

