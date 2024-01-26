Source: Bears expected to hire Kerry Joseph as QB coach on Shane Waldron's staff

New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has started filling out his staff as the Bears are expected to hire Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach, a source told NBC Sports Chicago on Friday. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

Joseph has spent the last two seasons as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks. He was their assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 and an offensive assistant for running backs in 2020.

Joseph, along with Waldron and new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, are credited with helping pilot Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to a Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022.

The 50-year-old Joseph will be the quarterbacks coach for the American Team next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Bears have drafted several Senior Bowl participants over the past two seasons.

Joseph spent his professional career in a multitude of places, including the Canadian Football League, where he was named Most Outstanding Player in 2007.

Joseph replaces Andrew Janock, who was fired along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Waldron and Joseph will now become a vital duo to the trajectory of this Bears rebuild. The new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach will either be tasked with further elevating Justin Fields or developing Caleb Williams.

The Bears still need to hire a wide receivers coach and running backs coach.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Sanjay Lal removed himself from consideration for a job on the staff Friday. Lal was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator under Waldron in Seattle.

On Tuesday, the Bears officially hired Waldron to replace Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator.

