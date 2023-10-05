What we learned as Justin Fields, DJ Moore torch Commanders to snap losing streak

LANDOVER, Md. -- For the past 347 days, the Bears have lost in every way imaginable. They've been blown out and blown two-score leads. They've been steamrolled and snathed defeat from the jaws of victory.

For 347 days, no matter what head coach Matt Eberflus tried, it didn't work.

But on Thursday, the Bears finally broke through, thanks to the tandem they hope will be the foundation for a bright future.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore.

The Bears' third-year quarterback and star wide receiver lit up the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at FedEx Field. Fields threw for 156 yards in the first quarter, with 126 going to Moore. Powered by Fields and Moore, that fast start helped the Bears jump out to a 17-0 lead.

But, as we learned last week, nothing is easy with these Bears. Especially when the ghosts that come with a 14-game losing streak are constantly hovering around.

To quote Derek Jeter before the Yankees' comeback in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS: "The ghost always come out."

Sure enough, the Commanders came to life in the second half, cutting the deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter.

But where the Bears fell apart last week against the Broncos, their undermanned defense had just enough left in the tank to keep the Commanders and bay, and Moore's 56-yard touchdown catch-and-run set the "How many days since Bears last won a game" counter back to zero.

Fields finished the day 15-for-29 for 282 yards and four touchdowns, while Moore caught eight passes for a career-high 230 yards and three scores.

Here's what we learned as the Bears snapped their losing streak with a 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday Night Football:

First-half onslaught

The Bears' offense started to find its identity in last week's loss vs. the Broncos, and that positive momentum continued early Thursday night.

Facing an early third-and-9 on their opening drive, Fields dropped back, got good protection, and hit a wide-open DJ Moore for a gain of 58. Three plays later, facing a third-and-14, Fields once again got good protection and threw a dart to an open Moore for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Bears' offense kept churning on its second drive as a 34-yard run by Khalil Herbert set up a 22-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

After the Bears' defense forced another three-and-out- Fields and the offense marched right back down the field to take command of the Thursday night contest.

Fields opened the drive with a quick pass to Moore that the receiver took for 39 yards. Five plays later, Fields threw a jump ball to Moore in the back corner of the end zone, and the receiver did the rest, mossing Kendall Fuller for an 11-yard touchdown.

Fields started the game nine-for-13 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time in Fields' career that he passed the century mark in the first quarter.

Moore's 126 yards in the first quarter were the most in the first quarter by a Bears receiver since Ricky Proehl in 1997.

Fields capped off the Bears' first-half barrage with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet to make it 27-3 at halftime.

The Bears' offense was a perfect five-for-five on scoring drives in the first half.

Fields finished the first half 12-for-20 for 189 yards, three touchdowns, and a 131.0 rating.

Complimentary football

While the Bears' offense was torching the No. 29 scoring defense in the NFL, the defense refused to give Washington an inch of breathing room.

The Bears held the Commanders to 84 first-half yards while also recording a sack and a turnover, their third of the season in each category.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell went 9-for-13 for 71 yards and an interception in the first half.

The Bears got solid play from everyone on the defensive side of the ball in the first half, with Andrew Billings, Terell Smith, Justin Jones, and Greg Stroman giving solid contributions.

Commanders fight back

As was the story in Week 4, the Bears gave their opponent life after jumping out to a massive lead.

Howell opened the third quarter by leading the Commanders on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Howell converted the two-point try by freezing T.J. Edwards with a pump fake before scampering into the end zone to cut the lead to 27-11.

The Commanders chipped into the lead with a 32-yard field goal with 3:17 remaining to make it 27-14.

After a Bears field goal put the lead back to 16, Howell engineered a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 30-20 after the unsuccessful two-point try.

Dagger

The Commanders had a chance to cut the lead to 7 midway through the fourth quarter, but Washington kicker Joey Slye missed his 46-yard field goal attempt wide right.

After Slye missed his kick, Moore stuck a knife in the Commanders' heart.

On third-and-2 from their own 44, Fields dropped back and looked left for Moore. Emmanuel Forbes had a beat on the throw, but Fields put some heat on it. The ball ripped past Forbes, and Moore sprinted 56 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Ghosts vanquished.

