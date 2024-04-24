With the draft less than 24 hours away, there's still plenty of time to place bets on who the Bears, or another team if Chicago trades down, will take in the first round at No. 9.

As of this writing, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is the favorite to land as the ninth-overall pick at +100 odds, per Fanatics Sportsbook.

Slightly undersized at 6-foot-1 and 297 pounds, Murphy poses a major threat on the pass rush with his quick feet and explosiveness. Bears insider Josh Schrock described him as a "versatile defender who is great against the run and pressuring the quarterback."

"Murphy's stock has been steadily rising during the pre-draft process, and it won't be a surprise if he and the Bears are a fit, be it at No. 9 or after a small move down," Schrock wrote.

There's been a ton a of noise this week surrounding Rome Odunze after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that he recently caught passes from Caleb Williams alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Williams and Odunze were also acting rather chummy as they boarded the same flight to Detroit on Thursday. The Washington wide receiver has the second-best odds (+350) of being taken at No. 9.

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze didn’t just take the same flight to Detroit for the draft: I’m told Odunze recently caught balls from Williams … who also was throwing with #Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.



Chicago owns the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and hosted Odunze on a visit. pic.twitter.com/Axc4PBzlSe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 23, 2024

Murphy and Odunze stand alone as the two most likely prospects to go ninth-overall. Florida State's Jared Verse has the next-best odds at +1000.

