2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears nab high-profile receiver, strong edge rusher

Wow! What an incredible first week in the NFL, and at the same time, a bit of a cautionary tale, too.

The Jets invested heavily in Aaron Rodgers being their quarterback for a championship run. Unfortunately, his Achilles tear made Humpty Dumpty shake his head at New York's Super Bowl aspirations.

The Bears quite possibly played worse than last year's three-win team, while the Lions appear to be a top NFC Super Bowl contender.

Meanwhile, the collegiate game is flourishing, with various teams ascending past traditional powerhouses.

The Colorado Buffaloes are fascinating, Oregon State is looming, and old blue bloods like Texas and Penn State are reemerging!

This is our initial mock draft, so these assessments, much like the pro and college landscape, will change throughout the season. Let the journey begin.

NOTE: For the draft order, we used tankathon.com's projected draft order.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Harrison Jr. is an elite talent with minimal flaws (if any) to his skill set. The son of Hall-of-Famer Marvin Harrison, Junior competes at a professionally nuanced level beyond his years. Chances are the top pick of this draft will likely be chosen by a team other than the Bengals. However, if an organization picking first already has its franchise signal-caller in place, then selecting Harrrison Jr. first makes a ton of sense.

2. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston): QB - Caleb Williams, USC

The 2022 Heisman Trophy Award winner is picking up exactly where he left off last season. Three games into the 2023 campaign, Williams completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 878 yards, with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Arizona may want to restart its fiscal clock with a cost-controlled Williams over the sunken cost of retaining former number one pick, Kyler Murray.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: OL - Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Fashanu may have been a top-15 draft pick if he entered this past draft. An imposing six-foot-six, 320-pound athlete, Fashanu is an adept offensive lineman who understands angles and leveraging techniques at an NFL level. He is a building block caliber lineman who projects as a 10-year bookend tackle for the team that selects him.

4. Denver Broncos: QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina

Standing six-foot-four and 220 pounds, Maye possesses the requisite physical makeup to play on Sundays. The Broncos may find themselves intrigued with Maye's multifaceted skills plus leadership qualities and target him with their first pick. Maye has won approximately 68 percent of the games he's started while compiling a four-to-one (41-9) touchdown to interception rate.

5. Tennessee Titans: TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

The 2022 Mackey Award Winner (Best Tight End) is undeniably one of college football's premier talents and likely top 10 pro prospects for next year's draft. An aggressive pass catcher, Bowers overpowers most defensive backs and runs by athletic linebackers, underestimating his athleticism. Bowers is essentially a positionless receiver with malleable skills and size.

6. Kansas City Chiefs: OL - Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Veteran offensive lineman Donovan Smith is the third starting left tackle for Kansas City since 2020. Considering how important protecting franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, acquiring an exceptional blind side protector for him should resonate throughout the organization. Alt is an excellent pass protector with run-blocking talent and would be fiscally locked in for several years.

7. Indianapolis Colts: Edge - Jared Verse, Florida State

Verse looks the part and, more importantly, plays to expectations as a premier edge rusher in today's NFL. If Verse can match or surpass his 17 tackles for loss and nine sack totals from last season, he may very well become a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB - Kalen King, Penn State

Pittsburgh may draft another Penn State cornerback and possibly create instant synergy with current rookie defensive back and Nittany Lion Alum Joey Porter Jr., King plays with a challenging physicality and spacial awareness that displaces receivers from their intended routes. He is a complete defensive back who does an excellent job tackling in run support.

9. New England Patriots: OL - J.C. Latham, Alabama

Latham engages the opposition with an aggressive nastiness that matches his intimidating size (6'6, 326 lbs). What's more unnerving for opponents is how fast (40-time of 4.8 seconds) and uncommonly athletic he moves laterally and up the field.

10. Chicago Bears: WR - Emeka Ebuka, Ohio State

The Steelers were done with receiver Chase Claypool last season, and Bear fans are currently fed up with him. So, unless he has an Ebenezer Scrooge-like epiphany, Claypool's future in Chicago looks grim. Consequently, the need for a dynamic wideout with size, speed, athleticism, and a commitment to excellence may land Egbuka in the Windy City.

11. Seattle Seahawks: DL - Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Newton is a plug-and-play defender who, if he remains uninjured, will have played in over 40 collegiate games. During his time with the Illini, Newton continues to add to an already impressive toolbox that includes counter moves and physical hand placement. His professional approach should blend immediately with any NFL defense.

12. Arizona Cardinals: WR - Rome Ondunze, Washington

Maybe Ondunze's switch in jersey numbers (from 16 to 1) was an overt attention grab for scouts to realize his first-round potential. Without much, if any, national fanfare, Onduze amassed 1145 yards last season by catching 75 passes and securing seven touchdown receptions. Currently, the attention-seeking wideout is fielding passes at a clip of 17.1 yards per catch on 14 receptions and two scores.

13. Minnesota Vikings: QB - Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Sanders is the most fundamentally sound passing prospect eligible for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. A razor-sharp mind that processes with microchip speed efficiency, Sanders has ruthlessly carved up Power Five (TCU, Nebraska) opposition. Incredibly, in just two games, he's produced 903 passing yards at a 77.5 percent completion rate with six scores and zero interceptions.

14. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Edge - Laitatu Latu, UCLA

The Bears are desperate for pass-rushing talent that can pressure the quarterback, generate sacks and penetrate behind offensive lines to stymie running backs. Latu is effective in all facets of applying pressure and disrupting offensive schemes, as evidenced by last year's 12.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

15. New York Giants: CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

New York's incumbent starting cornerback, Adoree' Jackson, is making 13 million a year and might have contractual expectations counter to the organization's fiscal agenda. Targeting an outstanding cover corner like McKinstry could help shift an allocation in funds for, say...superstar running back Saquon Barkley?

16. Green Bay Packers: S - Calen Bullock, USC

The Packers have five unrestricted free-agent safeties and may choose to pay some or none of them beyond this current campaign. Bullock's size (6'3, 180 lbs), collegiate pedigree (USC), and production (100 Tkls/7 Ints/12 PBUs) may intrigue Green Bay's decision makers and frugal-minded caretakers.

17. New Orleans Saints: DL - Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

New Orleans began an infusion of youthful talent this past draft by selecting first-round defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and 40th overall pick edge rushing specialist Isaiah Foskey. Should the Saints double down on strengthening their defensive interior, considering a disruptive talent like Taylor could fortify them for several seasons.

18. Washington Commanders: Edge - J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Tuimoloau possesses force multiplying effectiveness on the gridiron. In short, he's a game changer, and last season's road contest versus Penn State magnifies that assertion. Almost single-handedly, Tuimoloau devastated the Nittany Lions by registering six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and a defensive score. Certainly, a "commanding" performance by a precocious defender.

19. Buffalo Bills: Edge - Bralen Trice, Washington

The Bills have seven unrestricted free agent defensive linemen, featuring four edge rushers with varied degrees of success. Trice is stout versus the run and a creative pass rusher who owns more than one "go-to" move when maneuvering past stubborn pass blockers.

20. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas

Unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selection at wide receiver, Worthy is an experienced and accomplished pass catcher with blistering speed. His 40-time of four-point-three seconds illustrates his insane acceleration, but it's his 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter run that showcases the sustainability of that breathtaking speed. The Texans need a deep threat and Worthy is...well, worthy of that distinction.

21. Miami Dolphins: OL - Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Cousin to the Sewell brothers (Penei/Lions, Noah/Bears), Suamataia's bloodline ties to NFL players are one indicator of the type of athlete he could be at the next level. His innate agility, smooth backpedal, and lateral quickness would make him an ideal bodyguard for the Dolphins' concussion adverse, quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

22. Tampa Buccaneers: QB - Quinn Ewers, Texas

Over the course of his NFL career, Mayfield has compiled a 32-38 win/loss record with 92 touchdown passes to 56 interceptions. Tampa Bay may view Mayfield as a stopgap measure quarterback and desire a more franchise-capable talent going forward. Completing 63 percent of his passes with six touchdown passes, Ewers looks to be vastly improved after a huge win on the road against Alabama.

23. Los Angeles Rams: Edge - Dallas Turner, Alabama

The Rams are in need of a vast amount of talent on both sides of the ball. Arguably, they are in a "draft the best player available" cliched situation and may target an elite athlete like Turner. Pound for pound, the six-foot-four, 245-pound edge rusher may be the most athletic defensive prospect in the 2024 draft class. An explosive player with a 40-time below 4.5 seconds, Turner's size, power, and speed make him a problem for most offenses.

24. Philadelphia Eagles: OL - Cooper Beebe, TCU

Beebe anchors well against defensive onslaughts and effectively redirects most players attempting to maneuver past him. His grip and upper body strength are difficult to overcome, and his ability to maul defenders in the run game makes him ideal for most NFL offenses. Extremely coachable, his knack for understanding how defenses will attack, plus his exceptional spatial awareness, help him out-leverage most opponents.

25. Las Vegas Raiders: CB - Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Like most defensive backs from Ohio State, Burke operates fluidly and confidently either in man or zone coverages. More quick than fast, Burke utilizes angles of pursuit to track and cover receivers while simultaneously using his length and hands to redirect pass catchers from their intended routes. Burke is a consistent, if not spectacular, cornerback who is dependable and rarely, if ever, out of position on any given play.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: S - Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Kinchens may not possess the prototypical size for an NFL safety, but his instincts and confident aggression in pass coverage are pro-ready. At times it appears Kinchens is two steps ahead of everyone else, appearing everywhere on the field and making astounding plays. Last season, he was tied for third in the nation with six interceptions while tallying 59 total tackles.

27. Detroit Lions: WR - Keon Coleman, Florida State

The former Michigan State Spartan and current Florida Seminole, Coleman is a game-changing talent with size, speed, and an improving catch rate. If he lasts this far into the first round, the Lions should leap at the chance to add him to an impressive offensive roster. Coleman's size instantly makes him an endzone threat, and his run-after-catch ability separates him from most of his peers.

28. San Francisco 49ers: DB - Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Last season, DeJean tied Emmanuel Forbes for the nation's lead in most interceptions returned for touchdowns (3). DeJean is versatile enough to play either cornerback or free safety at the next level. His ability to anticipate where offensive schemes free up receivers only heightens his effectiveness in coverage as a backend defender.

29. Baltimore Ravens: CB - Max Melton, Rutgers

Max who? Because he plays for Rutgers, Melton is one of the country's best cornerbacks most have never seen play. An industrious defender who works tirelessly in coverage, Melton assesses with a coach's clarity and covers receivers like a 10-year veteran. Melton is often overlooked; however, his savvy on the field turns those underestimations into big plays for his team.

30. Atlanta Falcons: WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers continues the tradition of uber-talented wideouts from LSU, who seemingly transition with ease to the pro game. Like an aged Cognac, Nabers flows smoothly amongst various types of coverages, making spectacular grabs with a spicy flare. His knack for blending into an offense could make him an ideal wingman to Falcons' pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

31. New York Jets: OL - Graham Barton, Duke

Aaron Rodgers' freak Achilles tendon aside, the Jets still have offensive line issues that need to be addressed. Barton is a consistent pass blocker who operates from a sound bass and stout anchor. He plays with a complete understanding of his physical attributes and how to apply them to any given play. Coaches and teammates count on Barton's dependability, and he plays to those expectations.

32. Dallas Cowboys: LB - Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson

Dallas features one of the faster team defenses in the NFL. In a league that continues to stretch the field as much horizontally as vertically, acquiring talented athletes with the speed to cover both is essential. Trotter is the type of versatile defender coaches employ to exploit any weaknesses an offense may possess.

