Best remaining 2024 NFL Draft prospects who fit Bears' needs after historic Round 1

DETROIT -- Thursday was a historic day for the Bears franchise.

Not only did general manager Ryan Poles draft his quarterback of the future in No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, but the Bears watched as dynamic wide receiver Rome Odunze fell into their lap eight picks later at No. 9.

The Bears were the no-doubt, clear winners of Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 will commence Friday night, with the Bears not slated to go back on the clock until the middle of the third round at pick No. 75.

The Bears have a long wait Friday night, but plenty of talented players are still available at key positions of need.

Here are the top five players available at each position the Bears could be looking to address Friday.

Overall

Cooper Dejean, CB, Iowa: The Bears don't have a need at corner, but Dejean is the top player available after Round 1. The electric Iowa corner was projected by many to be a first-round pick, but a run on quarterbacks, wide receivers, and offensive tackles pushed him to Round 2.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas: Chicago addressed its wide receiver need with Odunze, so Mitchell won't be in the cards. The Texas wide receiver should go off the board quickly Friday night.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: Another fringe first-round corner that slipped to Day 2. Don't expect McKinstry to be available for long.

Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, DT, Illinois: Newton is a first-round talent, and many scouts had him as DT1 ahead of Texas' Byron Murphy, who went No. 16 overall. Newton would be an ideal fit as the three-technique in head coach Matt Eberflus' defense, but the Bears will have to make a big move up to secure him.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: Another talented receiver who won't be around long Friday.

Edge rushers

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan: An explosive edge rusher with long arms, Kneeland is a high-upside pass rusher who would fit opposite Montez Sweat.

Chris Braswell, Alabama: Braswell is coming off a season in which he notched a career-high 8.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide in 2023. He's a little on the lighter side at 6-foot-3, 251 pounds. He could just be a 3-4 pass rusher, which wouldn't fit the Bears' DE mold.

Adisa Isaac, Penn State: An explosive edge rusher with all the traits and tools. Scouts believe Isaac might be best in a 3-4 scheme.

Bralen Trice, Washington: A high-motor edge with below-average length, Trice is a relentless rusher who led the nation with 70 pressures last season. His lack of explosiveness might give him a limited ceiling.

Jonah Eliss, Utah: A technical edge rusher with a high motor, Eliss had 12 sacks in 10 games last season. He's a disruptive run defender with the versatility to kick inside at times. Eliss would be an excellent get for the Bears should they find a way to procure him.

Defensive tackle

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Braden Fiske, Florida State: Explosive three-technique who blew scouts away at the combine. He's not expected to last long into Day 2.

Kris Jenkins, Michigan: Jenkins doesn't have the ideal frame but has good strength plus the quickness and length to be a disruptive interior pass rusher.

Michael Hall, Ohio State: An explosive defensive tackle with violent hands and a quick first step, Hall has the traits to be an effective interior pass rusher in the NFL.

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon: Dorlus has the quickness to line up outside and the strength to play inside. His versatility, traits, and explosiveness would make him an ideal fit for the Bears should he drop to 75.

Offensive line

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon: One of the best centers in the class, Powers-Johnson is a dynamic run blocker with elite size and strength. The Bears hosted him on a top-30 visit at Halas Hall. He should come off the board early Friday.

Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia: Another center the Bears hosted for a visit at Halas Hall, Frazier is a nasty, tone-setting center with the athleticism to get to the second level in a zone scheme and the power to seal off defenders. He should also have a short wait Friday.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: At 6-foot-5, 326 pounds, Suamataia is a quick, long tackle with powerful hands. He can play on either side of the line.

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington: Rosengarten played right tackle for the national runner-up Washington Huskies. He has good lateral quickness to handle the speed off the edge, but his short arms and right-tackle preference make him an unlikely selection for the Bears.

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame: A 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle who can play right and left tackle, Fisher has the length and agility to develop into a good pass-blocking tackle in the NFL.

