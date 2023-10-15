Players that Bear watching: Penn State OT Olumuyiwa “Olu” Fashanu

Olu Fashanu is the type of athletic offensive lineman NFL teams identify as scheme-friendly. His ability to roll out quickly, maneuver effortlessly with a moving pocket, advance onto a defense’s second level and accurately block in space make Fashanu an ideal prospect in today’s pro game.

The Chicago Bears offensive line is still a work in progress, so targeting multifaceted elite talent is paramount to the team’s overall improvement.

Name

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Olumuyiwa “Olu” Fashanu (OT) / Penn State (RJR) *Redshirt

Measurables

6’6” 321 lbs / 5.25 40-time / 34 ⅜ Inch Arms / 82 ⅞ Wingspan

Accolades

2023: William V. Campbell Trophy; Preseason First-Team All-American (AP, Sporting News, PFF; Watchlist - Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy

2022 Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp); Second-Team All-Big Ten (AP, Coaches, PFF)

2021 Academic All-Big Ten Honoree

Best Game

Fashanu and his Nittany Lion teammates were dominant versus the overmatched Bobcats from Ohio. On September 10, 2022, Fashanu and the Penn State offense generated a total of 572 yards (234 rushing / 338 passing), 27 first downs, and a combined six touchdowns. The week prior, Penn State faced an obstinate Purdue squad and struggled to rush against the Boilermakers' defense. So, it was important for Fashanu and his teammates to reorient their offense before they faced Auburn on the road the following week. The “tune-up” game against Ohio propelled the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record by season’s end.

What He’s Saying About Himself

From DailyItem.com

“It’s all about just staying consistent, staying in the moment, staying present, making sure we get better day by day, getting one percent better each day.” Olu Fashanu, Penn State Offensive Tackle

Skill Set

Fashanu possesses excellent framing and length, naturally enabling him to maintain continual distance between himself and onrushing defenders. Despite Fashanu’s dense stature, he’s uncommonly agile, showcasing an above-average flexibility throughout his loose hips.

Due to his hip flexibility, fluid knee bends, and core strength, Fashanu is able to mirror speed rushers. His body width allows him to absorb and redirect power-based defenders while maintaining fluidity when changing direction. A cerebral blocker, Fashanu moves with deliberate urgency, controlled with tempo, leverage and balanced feet.

Why Chicago?

Candidly speaking, the Bears’ offensive line is improving but still needs time to coalesce and develop solid continuity. A larger issue is the lack of quality depth within the unit and the stress it places on Chicago’s passing schemes.

Fashanu is an elite offensive line prospect with a 92.9 pass-blocking grade, according to PFF’s rating system. Great awareness, coupled with an ability to stack blocks while countering varied attacks from defenders, demonstrates Fashanu’s immense talent.

Should the Bears select him with one of its two first-round picks? His addition, paired with incumbent right tackle Darnell Wright, would give Chicago two extremely athletic and versatile bookend blockers.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.