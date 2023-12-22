Bears injury report: Darnell Mooney, Teven Jenkins updates

The Bears will be without one of their starters on the offensive line when they take on the Cardinals on Sunday, and they could be without several more key players. The team announced in its final injury report of the week that left guard Teven Jenkins will be out with a concussion. Further, running back D’Onta Foreman (personal) and starting tight end Cole Kmet (quadriceps) are questionable.

On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Kmet is trending in the right direction to play on Christmas Eve, but Foreman’s status remains unclear due to the personal reason that kept him out of practice on Thursday.

With Jenkins out, the Bears figure to have Cody Whitehair start at left guard again. Whitehair began the season as the starting left guard because Jenkins was on injured reserve with a calf injury. Whitehair moved to center when Jenkins returned, but after a bad series snapping the ball midway through the season he was benched. According to PFF, Whitehair has surrendered 19 pressures on 389 opportunities this year. They say Jenkins has given up 11 pressures over 315 opportunities.

The Bears also ruled out backup wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and reserve lineback Noah Sewell (knee). St. Brown had played a bit as the WR3 or 4 after Ryan Poles traded Chase Claypool to the Dolphins. Sewell has largely contributed on special teams. Another core special teams player, Travis Homer, is questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

Starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker, No. 2 wide receiver Darnell Mooney and special teams cornerback Jaylon Jones all appeared on the injury report over the course of the week, but all three are ready to play against the Cardinals.

