Bears announce Dan Feeney trade

The Chicago Bears have officially traded for offensive lineman Dan Feeney. They acquired him for a 2024 sixth-round pick they sent to the Miami Dolphins.

The Orland Park native is comin' home



Welcome to the squad, Dan! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 29, 2023

Feeney solidified the trade himself with a video at Halas Hall.

He will take the final spot on the roster, moving the current 52-man roster to 53 players, pending a physical.

Feeney, a native of Orland Park, attended Sandburg High School, and attended college at Indiana. He was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He appeared in all 17 games last season with the New York Jets, starting two contests. He has started 64 games in six NFL seasons, mostly at guard and center.

"He's played all three spots inside," Matt Eberflus said of Feeney. "The versatility is there. You've got an inside guy, a guy you feel can play all spots and back up and be a good starter there. That's really it. It's kind of like having a good swing tackle. That's really what the thought process is there."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.