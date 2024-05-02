Bears weigh in after making stadium pitch state officials called ‘non-starter'

The Bears released a statement following their meeting with two of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s top aides on Wednesday, regarding their proposal to build a new stadium just south of Soldier Field– not long after the governor’s office made its own statement calling the current plan a “non-starter for the state.”

“We had a productive conversation with the Governor’s office,” the Bears said in a statement provided to NBC Chicago. “We share a commitment to protecting the taxpayers of Illinois and look forward to further discussions.”

Gov. Pritzker’s press secretary said those protections for taxpayers would be paramount for any deal the state agrees to for public funding.

"In order to subsidize a brand new stadium for a privately owned sports team, the Governor would need to see a demonstrable and tangible benefit to the taxpayers of Illinois,” Secretary Alex Gough said in a statement to NBC Chicago. “The Governor’s office remains open to conversations with the Bears, lawmakers, and other stakeholders with the understanding that responsible fiscal stewardship of tax-payer dollars remains the foremost priority.”

Meanwhile, the Bears already own 326 acres in Arlington Heights at the site of the former Arlington Park racetrack. When they bought the land last year the plan was to build their new stadium at that site. But contentious negotiations with the neighboring school districts about property valuations became an obstacle, and the Bears decided to shift their focus back to the city.

Arlington Heights governor Tom Hayes expected difficulties with the team’s lakefront plan, too, however.

"We expected there to be challenges associated with the lakefront proposal and remain willing and ready to resume discussions with the Bears on redevelopment of their property in Arlington Heights," Hayes said in a statement to NBC Sports Chicago.

Last week's presentation outlined a plan for the team to contribute just over $2 billion to build a publicly-owned stadium in the Burnham Harbor area, while turning Soldier Field into a new open space. Bears COO and executive vice president of stadium development Karen Murphy said in the presentation that the team expects the entire stadium project to cost $4.7 billion: $3.2 for the stadium itself and just over $300 million for the infrastructure required to open it, then $1.2 billion for two other phases of development. When you subtract the $2 billion from the Bears and a potential $300 million from the NFL, it leaves $2.4 billion to be funded by taxpayers. The team will look towards a bond mechanism with the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority for $900 million of that public money. But that leaves $1.5 billion more to make up the difference.

Pritzker was asked about the plan before the team made its presentation and expressed skepticism.

“I wonder if it’s a good deal for the taxpayers,” Pritzker said. “It’s very important to me that, with all the state needs to accomplish, that we think about what the priorities are for the state… there are a lot of priorities the state has and I’m not sure that this is among the highest priorities for taxpayers.”

After the presentation, Illinois Senate president Don Harmon responded, as well.

“At first glance, more than $2 billion in private funding is better than zero and a more credible opening offer,” Harmon said in a statement. “But there’s an obvious, substantial gap remaining, and I echo the governor’s skepticism.”

Hayes and Arlington Heights have remained consistent in their willingness to negotiate with the Bears on a deal that makes sense for both sides.

"The Village has always acted in good faith and partnership with the Chicago Bears and the School Districts throughout this discussion, while protecting our community’s interests, and we will continue to do so as the process moves ahead," Hayes said when the Bears announced their decision to pivot to the lakefront.

At the annual NFL league meetings, Warren made it clear that the Bears' focus would only be on the lakefront moving forward.

"We are the largest landowner in Arlington Heights right now. 326 acres," Warren said. "We own a beautiful piece of land. And I have great respect for Mayor Hayes and Randy Recklaus and all of the politicians there. My belief right now, these projects are incredibly difficult. And just learning the various things that I did in Minnesota, you have to be laser-focused. And right now, we're putting our energy to downtown Chicago, to the museum campus, just from an energy and resource standpoint. So we still own the land. We’re the largest landowner. We’ll stay in communication with Arlington Heights, but the focus now has to be on Chicago to give us the best opportunity for success."

