Bears eclipse longest losing streak in franchise history, currently active

Dating back to last season, the Bears have lost 12 straight games --- the longest losing streak in franchise history.

It's also the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

Their 12-game losing streak currently lands them tied for the 34th longest streak in NFL history. They're tied with 10 other teams at that spot. The Bears haven't won a game since Week 7 last season against the New England Patriots. That was on Oct. 24, 2022 --- almost one year from this writing.

If the Bears lose to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, that'll push them to 13 games and tie them with the 25th longest losing streak in NFL history. That's not a spot in the record book you want to own.

One spot they own, however, is most points allowed over a 12-game losing streak. They've allowed 25 or more points per game during their current skid --- the most for a losing streak to that degree.

What's more, the Bears haven't scored more than 20 points in a single game since Week 11 last season. Their offense has been just as poor as their defense over this span.

Don't fear. The Bears aren't close to the worst-case scenario. The longest losing streak in NFL history is a doosie from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Between 1976-77, the Bucs lost 26 games straight, leading the second-place 2020-21 Jaguars by six games.

That's a tough barrier to reach. Either way, here's the Bears schedule that would push them, at least, into the top-10 longest losing streaks in history. That would be at least 17 losses.

@ Kansas City Chiefs

vs. Denver Broncos

@ Washington Commanders

vs. Minnesota Vikings

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

