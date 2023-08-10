Bears fans sold on idea to use Bear logo on helmets, jerseys, field

Bears fans went into a frenzy on Wednesday night after someone uncovered a change to the Bears brand guidelines portion of their website. It seemed the Bears changed their primary logo from the wishbone "C" to the roaring Bear.

And they did. But not for the reason you're thinking.

"The Bear head has been a co-primary mark for many years," the Bears said in a statement to NBC Sports Chicago. "It is unique to the Chicago Bears brand. This minor change simply provides clarity for retail, media, and other team and league partners to start the creative process with the Bear head."

The Bears did, in fact, change their primary logo to the Bear. That doesn't mean they plan to rebrand their helmets, jerseys and 50-yard field marking with the roaring Bear logo, though.

If they did, however, Bears fans wouldn't be opposed. Many have taken the liberty of designing custom edits to applicable items with the Bear logo.

Here are some of the results.

