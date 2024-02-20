Trending
Bears hire Jennifer King, the first female coach in the organization's history

King will work with the running backs

By Ryan Taylor

The Bears are hiring Jennifer King to their offensive staff, making her the first female coach in the organization's history, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. Bridget Condon was the first to report.

King will work with the running backs as an offensive assistant.

Here's the Bears new-look offensive staff:

OC: Shane Waldron
QB: Kerry Joseph
RB: Chad Morton/Jennifer King
WR: Chris Beatty
PGC: Thomas Brown
OL: Chris Morgan
TE: Jim Dray
Quality control: Zach Cable

King, 39, has been with the Washington Commanders since 2020. She started as a coaching intern but worked her way up to assistant running backs coach.

She interned with the Carolina Panthers before the Commanders in two different stints. She interned as a wide receivers coach, and then a running backs coach in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Between 2006-17, King played with the Women's Football Alliance, playing for the Carolina Phoenix as a quarterback and wide receiver. She also played for the New York Sharks and the D.C. Divas at the end of her playing career.

