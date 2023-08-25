Bears place wide receiver on injured reserve, release another

The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Dante Pettis on the injured reserve list, the team announced. They also released wide receiver Joe Reed.

The move to injured reserve marks Pettis unavailable for four weeks, serving time with an undisclosed injury. This takes him out of the mix to open as the team's punt returner and serve depth at the receiver position.

In late July, Pettis landed on the NFI (non-football injury) list for an undisclosed reason. On Aug. 9, the Bears removed him from the list and he returned to practice and preseason games.

Reed, on the other hand, signed with the Bears in January. The Los Angeles Chargers selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Virginia.

