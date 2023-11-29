Bears put two players on ESPN's ‘All-Youngster team'

Recently, ESPN released their NFL "All-Youngster Team," collecting a superteam of players 24 years old and under.

Two Bears made the cut: Darnell Wright and Jack Sanborn.

Here's what Matt Miller and Matt Bowen wrote about Wright.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Wright has started 11 games at right tackle for the struggling Bears. The rookie's tape has been hot and cold -- he has allowed nine sacks -- but his flashes in the run game are dominant with a win rate of 77%. That's top-20 among all tackles. Wright has to develop, as this is his second season playing right tackle, but the traits are there for him to become a star."

And on Sanborn.

"Playing the Sam linebacker position in the Bears' base 4-3 defense, Sanborn is an instinctual defender who is quick to identify the play. He has the ability to run clean lines to the ball, can rack up run stops and gets to depth in the Bears' core zone-coverage schemes. His 41.1% run stop win rate ranks second among linebackers this season, and over his two-year career, Sanborn has 113 tackles, three sacks and one interception."

Wright, 22, has been an anchor for the Bears at right tackle. Outside of some instances, including his allowed strip sack from Aidan Hutchinson, he's been a solid addition to the offensive line. Most pundits would agree he has Pro Bowls and potentially All-Pro selections in his future.

Sanborn made a strong impression at the beginning of last season, showing unbelievable effort and IQ during the Bears' preseason matchups. When Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens at the trade deadline, Sanborn dutifully filled in and provided serviceable play.

This season, he's started in seven games while participating in every game they've played. He has one interception, two passes defended, one sack and 61 total tackles.

Other notable Bears eligible, but left off the list, include Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.