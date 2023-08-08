Bears release first depth chart of the year ahead of preseason opener

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears speaks with Khalil Herbert #24 during the Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 31, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Bears released their first depth chart of the year on Tuesday, as they get ready for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans. There aren’t too many surprises across the board, but there are a few position groups and players worth highlighting.

Let’s start on offense. The biggest competition has been in the team’s revamped and seemingly stacked running backs room. Both Khalil Herbert and D’onta Foreman seem capable of handling a starter’s share of snaps. The team is incredibly high on rookie Roschon Johnson, too. Interestingly Johnson has not been spotted repping with the first team offense at all over the summer. Additionally, Foreman seems to be taking more and more first-team reps. Yet, it is Herbert listed first on the depth chart.

The depth chart also confirms what we’ve seen developing in the depth department. Larry Borom has emerged as a backup left tackle, and could very well act as a swing tackle if needed. Alex Leatherwood seems to have found a home at left guard as well. When Teven Jenkins was missing at practice last week, it was Leatherwood who filled in for him.

Finally, Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr. appear to be competing for the WR4 job.

On defense, things don’t exactly reflect what we’ve seen on the practice field. It’s notable that the team still has Jack Sanborn listed as the starting strongside linebacker, even though he’s missed most of training camp with injuries. Noah Sewell has filled in for him there.

Kyler Gordon is listed as the second outside corner, but we’ve seen him exclusively playing in the slot. Instead, we’ve seen rookies Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson splitting reps opposite Jaylon Johnson. The Bears have used their base defense for this depth chart, so there’s no slot corner listing.

Further, the Bears have Gervon Dexter listed as the backup three-tech behind Justin Jones, and Zacch Pickens playing behind Andrew Billings at nose. It’s been flipped for the most part at practice. Dexter has come in for Billings and Pickens has come in for Jones.

Finally, with the addition of Yannick Ngakoue, Trevis Gipson is buried at defensive end. He’s currently listed with the fourth-team, behind Terrell Lewis and rookie UDFA D’Anthony Jones.

On special teams, there are also no surprises. Velus Jones Jr. has a second chance to prove he can be just as effective at punt return as he was on kick return last season. However, it should be said there’s no shot we see DJ Moore or Eddie Jackson returning punts, given how important they are on offense and defense.