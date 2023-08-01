Bears sign defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The Chicago Bears signed Carolina defensive tackle Bravvion Roy, the team announced. The team waived Donovan Jeter, too.

#Bears roster move: We have waived DL Donovan Jeter and signed DL Bravvion Roy. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 1, 2023

Roy, 26, has played 45 games in the NFL (started in 15 of them) all with the Carolina Panthers. He has 76 tackles, one sack, one interception and five passes defended to his name.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Baylor. At Baylor, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss in four collegiate seasons. In his senior season, he recorded 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

The Bears' defensive front is limited. They drafted Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter to help replenish the defensive line, but are without a reputable edge rusher or venerable help inside. Roy is an attempt to solve that.

