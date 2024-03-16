The Bears signed veteran edge rusher Jake Martin to a one-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

We have agreed to terms with DE Jake Martin on a one-year contract.



Welcome to Chicago, Jake! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 16, 2024

Martin, 28, has played with five NFL teams over his six-year career in the league. Last season, he played 17 games with the Colts, registering 2.0 sacks, seven tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.

Initially drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft to the Seattle Seahawks, he played his rookie season there. Then, he finished with 3.0 sacks, 10 tackles two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

Martin was traded to the Texans following his rookie season, playing in Houston for three seasons. He recorded 10.5 sacks in his stint with the Texans before moving to the Broncos and Jets between the 2022 season.

He adds depth to the Bears' defensive line. They're still expected to find a blue-chip edge rusher to pair opposite Montez Sweat, who they acquired at last season's trade deadline. But Martin will likely see the field regularly in 2024.

