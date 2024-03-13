The Bears have signed quarterback Brett Rypien to a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rypien, 27, played for three teams last year: the Jets, the Seahawks and the Rams. He played two games with the Rams, throwing 172 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He completed 47.4% of his passes in his minimal appearances.

Before becoming a journeyman --- now on his fourth team in one year --- he played understudy for the Broncos for three seasons. In eight career games in Denver, Rypien threw for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft out of Boise State.

The question surrounding Rypien isn't what his role will be with the Bears, but rather, who will he play behind next season?

