Bears to interview Greg Olson for offensive coordinator position: reports

The Bears have reached their fourth candidate for the offensive coordinator opening, interviewing Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, according to reports.

The Bears interviewed former Raiders OC Greg Olson, most recently the Seahawks' QB coach, for their vacant OC job Friday — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 13, 2024

Olson, 60, is the current quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks. He was the former quarterbacks coach for the Bears, in fact, in 2003. He's been in the NFL coaching sphere since 2001 with a wealth of experience.

He's been an offensive coordinator before. He led the offense for the Detroit Lions (2004-05), St. Louis Rams (2006-07), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), Oakland Raiders (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16) and the Las Vegas Raiders (second stint; 2018-21).

The Bears have interviewed, reportedly, three other candidates for the offensive coordinator position. They've interviewed Shane Waldron --- a coworker of Olson's --- Klint Kubiak and Leon Coen.

