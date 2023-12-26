Caleb Williams' social media likes send Bears fans into a tizzy. Here's why

Over the holiday weekend, while the Bears were earning their sixth win of the season over the Arizona Cardinals, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was liking Tweets (on X).

Cryptic ones.

Caleb Williams' last liked tweet will set Bears Twitter aflame on Christmas Day and maybe for the next 4 months. pic.twitter.com/RUQhMH2g5O — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) December 25, 2023

Initially, fans took Williams' fondness for a Bears draft plan that didn't include him as a sign the USC quarterback would rather not set foot onto Soldier Field as part of the home team.

What they didn't realize, and would soon come to find out, is Williams' Twitter (X) likes are merely a filing cabinet for receipts. They are receipts that directly point to pundits' doubts in his abilities.

RE: Caleb Williams’ likes



They’re receipts. He knows the #Bears are picking No. 1, so it’s naturally a possibility he goes there. That’s been motivation for him in the past. Nothing to see here. https://t.co/4IBGaapDW6 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 25, 2023

There it is.

Bears fans were initially shaken at the sight of Williams' affinity for social media writings about the Bears and their plans without him. In fact, Williams' focus was on the author's disbelief in his abilities to help any team in the NFL. It's not just the Bears. He's liked several posts centered around doubting him.

We don't know for sure if Williams does or doesn't want to play for the Bears. We also don't know for sure whether or not Williams wants to play in the NFL. He needs to make that decision by Jan. 15. By then, we'll have a sure idea of whether or not Williams could be the next quarterback of the Bears.

The Bears would, in all likelihood, need to earn the No. 1 pick to obtain Williams. Right now, the Bears have the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft by way of owning the Panthers' first-round pick. Their 2-13 record is the worst in the league, placing them at the top of the draft order.

Still, there are hurdles to jump. The Panthers need to finish with the worst record in the league to give the Bears the right to the top pick. They have to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who may be without Trevor Lawrence, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who only defeated the Panthers by three points in their previous contest this season.

The Cardinals, who are the most threatening team to earn the No. 1 pick with one more win (3-12) than the Panthers, have the Eagles and Seahawks left on their docket.

That being said, there's a chance the Bears' organization opts to keep Justin Fields at the helm and pass on Williams. Should we start checking Marvin Harrison Jr.'s social media likes? Let's make sure he's ready for the possibility of coming to Chicago, too, in that case.

