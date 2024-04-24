The day is finally here.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is set to start on Thursday, with the Bears owning the No. 1 pick. At this juncture, we all know the Bears plan to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

What's his message to Bears fans 24 hours away from his name being called?

"Chicago, if that's the place for me tomorrow, I can't wait. All I've heard is great things about you all. I'm ready to go," Williams told the media in Detroit.

Williams is not only ready for Chicago, but he's ready to get back to football in general.

"I'm ready. I want to get back to a football team," Williams said. "I haven't been on a football team since November 18. That's probably the toughest part for me and something I really want to get back to. Get in the locker room, be around the guys, be involved every single day and letting it rip."

