Devin Hester named finalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The NFL named Devin Hester a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame for a third straight season.

Devin Hester was a human highlight reel.



He's now also a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/V7aCI6ELxe — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2023

Former Bears pass rushers Julius Peppers and Jared Allen are also on the list. The full list includes Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Antonio Gates, Patrick Willis, Fred Taylor, Dwight Freeney, Darren Woodson, Rodney Harrison, Jahri Evans, Eric Allen and Willie Anderson.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hester played 11 seasons with the Bears. He holds NFL records in career kick-return touchdowns (19), punt-return touchdowns (14) and return touchdowns (20), which includes punts, kickoffs, missed field goals, fumbles and interceptions.

The Bears selected Hester in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. He broke the NFL single-season record with five kick return touchdowns, then shattered his record in 2007 with six kick return touchdowns.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.