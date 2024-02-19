Did Justin Fields unfollow the Bears on Instagram?

Bears social media went into a frenzy Monday night when fans noticed Justin Fields was not following the Chicago Bears' official Instagram account.

Justin fields unfollowed the bears on Instagram 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oMwWVGqlon — justH1M fields defender (@zachknowsball) February 20, 2024

A crucial note is that it's unknown whether or not the quarterback was following the Bears to begin with. If he was, it is also unknown when the act of unfollowing actually took place. All that is known right now is that Fields does not follow the team on Instagram.

Fields has never been very active on the social media platform to begin with, but if he did recently unfollow the team, it might be a clue as to whether or not the Bears are planning to move on from Fields this offseason.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been exploring the possibility of taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which would most likely result in the Bears trading Justin Fields to another team before free agent signing begins on March 13.

