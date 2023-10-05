DJ Moore makes Bears history in incredible performance

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 05: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was brought in with hopes that he’d give Justin Fields a dynamic weapon, and he’s been as good as advertised through five weeks.

In fact, he did something in Thursday’s win over the Washington Commanders that no Bears wide receiver has done in more than half a century.

In the victory, Moore ended up racking up 230 receiving yards on eight catches, along with three touchdowns as the Bears snapped a 14-game losing streak.

That performance was downright historic. According to NFL Research, Moore is the first Bears receiver in the Super Bowl era to register 200 or more receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single game.

He is just the second player in team history to hit those thresholds, joining Harlon Hill, who accomplished the feat in 1954.

Moore’s 230 receiving yards are the second-most in a single game in Bears history, trailing the 249 yards Alshon Jeffery put up on Dec. 1, 2013 against the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s one more thing to keep in mind as well. The Bears’ leader in receiving yards last season was tight end Cole Kmet, who ended up with 544 on the season. Through five games this season, Moore now has 531 receiving yards, with 27 catches to his credit.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.