DJ Moore surpasses Week 1 yardage in the first drive against the Buccaneers

The Bears came out of the gates strong. Including DJ Moore.

The No. 1 receiver caught two passes for 64 yards in the first drive against the Buccaneers. One pass, on a beautiful bullet pass from Justin Fields, Moore caught for 33 yards.

First play of the game: 33 yds for @idjmoore 💫



📺: #CHIvsTB on FOX pic.twitter.com/zRi95dnSb1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 17, 2023

Last week, Moore finished with a disappointing two catches for 25 yards. The Bears struggled as a whole, putting up 20 points and 189 yards through the air.

Still, the lack of production from Moore --- who the Bears traded for as part of an exchange for the No. 1 pick this offseason --- was alarming. Though, he ascertains he prefers not to force the connection between him and Fields.

"You just go out there and do what we’ve been doing all OTAs, camp," Moore said. "I’m not really too big on forcing the connection to just be there. You just got to be natural, like it was all through camp. When those times come, you got to have faith in me — 50-50 is more like an 80-20 ball, so that’s cool."

