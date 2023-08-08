Eddie Jackson announces the birth of his daughter

Eddie Jackson and his partner, Alison Gore, announced the birth of their daughter on Monday through several posts on their Instagram accounts.

"A long journey that was so worth it. She is finally in our arms. Thank you God 🙏🏾🎀" Gore posted on Monday, with pictures of her pregnancy.

Jackson reposted Gore's post on his story while following up with a picture of his daughter on the story.

Jackson, 29, has played six seasons with the Bears. Last season, he recorded four interceptions and forced two fumbles.

