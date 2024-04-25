Here's what rookie contracts for Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze look like

The Bears drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the draft, adding two more players to their roster and payroll.

How much will Williams make on his rookie contract? Odunze?

Here's a breakdown courtesy of Spotrac.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As the #1 overall #NFLdraft pick, QB Caleb Williams should sign a 4 year, fully guaranteed $39.4M contract with the #Bears, including a $25.5M signing bonus, & a 5th year option in 2028.https://t.co/ACGqBrRXIN pic.twitter.com/qYRujUGLMY — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 26, 2024

As the #9 overall #NFLdraft pick, WR Rome Odunze should sign a 4 year, fully guaranteed $22.7M contract with the #Bears, including a $13.3M signing bonus, & a 5th year option in 2028.https://t.co/usMRA6GIIi pic.twitter.com/yQglf9se28 — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 26, 2024

For those who don't know, all contracts for players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft must be four years long with an option for a fifth year that must be picked up or declined after their third season.

Williams is projected to make nearly $40 million on his first contract. As one of the highest-paid NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) athletes in college athletics history, he already has money in the bank. He also already has sponsorships under his belt.

For Odunze, he's expected to make nearly $23 million over the first four years of his career. Like Williams, his comes with a fifth-year option. Since rookie contracts are slotted in a tier system, Odunze makes less because he was drafted eight picks after Williams.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.