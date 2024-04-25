Trending
Here's what rookie contracts for Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze look like

Here's how both Bears picks line up on the tiered system for rookie deals

By Ryan Taylor

The Bears drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the draft, adding two more players to their roster and payroll.

How much will Williams make on his rookie contract? Odunze?

Here's a breakdown courtesy of Spotrac.

For those who don't know, all contracts for players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft must be four years long with an option for a fifth year that must be picked up or declined after their third season.

Williams is projected to make nearly $40 million on his first contract. As one of the highest-paid NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) athletes in college athletics history, he already has money in the bank. He also already has sponsorships under his belt.

For Odunze, he's expected to make nearly $23 million over the first four years of his career. Like Williams, his comes with a fifth-year option. Since rookie contracts are slotted in a tier system, Odunze makes less because he was drafted eight picks after Williams.

